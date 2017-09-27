Soccer fan kills coach over tiki-taka

An Epworth social soccer supporter, who punched the winning team’s coach to death for not scoring more goals, has been jailed for 36 months after he was convicted of culpable homicide.

Maxwell Munemo (29), who was initially charged with murder will, however, serve 24 months effective jail time after magistrate, Lucy Mungwari suspended 12 months on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mungwari ruled that there was no doubt that Munemo committed the offence under the influence of alcohol and he showed remorse.

She further said a custodial sentence was perfect to deter other would-be offenders that violence does not pay.

According to the State, on June 12 around 4pm at Chizungu Primary School grounds, two soccer teams, Epworth City and Zaoga Epworth met for a social soccer match.

Munemo was a supporter of Epworth City and his team won the game by three goals to nil. Munemo was not happy with the scoreline and anticipated more goals for his team.

The court heard that Munemo then approached an Epworth City striker, Lloyd Nota and started accusing him of being selfish, hindering the team to score more goals.

A scuffle ensued between Munemo and Nota. Other players intervened and stopped the scuffle.

Afterwards, Munemo approached Epworth City coach, Clever Muzadzi and ordered him to instruct his players to play a more passing game. Muzadzi warned Munemo that he should not teach him how to go about his business and the pair had a heated argument.

Players and supporters started dispersing, when the game ended, Munemo approached Muzadzi again at the school gate.

Munemo told Muzadzi that one of the strikers, Nota, had assaulted him. Muzadzi cautioned Munemo to leave him alone and this angered him.

Munemo punched him on the throat and Muzadzi fell down unconscious.

Muzadzi was rushed to the police, who referred him to Harare Central Hospital.

Muzadzi was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he died on admission.

