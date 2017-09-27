Zec trains 8 000 BVR kit operators

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is training 8 000 biometric voter registration kit operators countrywide in preparation of the registration blitz expected mid next month.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

This comes at a time when the Commission is planning a voter education blitz a week before registration, so as to inform the people on the registration exercise procedures and requirements.

There have been concerns over the current registration exercise, which has been mired by many glitches, putting doubt the Commission’s ability to carry out a credible exercise.

Zec officials said they were hoping to overcome the challenges currently being experienced in the registration exercise and have partnered civic society organisations to conduct the voter education blitz.

Zec acting director voter registration, Collins Munetsi said already, the 8 000 staff members were being trained from various points and the process would be concluded early next month.

He said three people would be trained to man a particular machine and would be working rotationally.

Zec commissioner, Qubani Moyo said people must be patient and not read much into the glitches, as they would overcome during the blitz.

The Commission is targeting to register seven million people in the new voters’ roll.

“It is not a race against time, but about capturing people’s fingerprints properly and people must understand that this is a new process and there is need for patience,” Moyo said.

“Some of the problems regarding the duration, which is longer, are not a result of the machines, but the voter. We are targeting 60 people per day per machine and at that rate, we will be able to get to our target.”

Another commissioner, Joyce Kazembe, said the voter education blitz was necessary because people would be made aware of what they were expected in order to register.

“We have gone into partnership with civic society organisations, who are in the area of information dissemination. They will be in a particular area seven days before the registration. They will be educating people on the BVR process and what is required of them,” she said.

Kazembe said they would bring the process closer to people and the maximum they would walk is 5km to register.

The training workshop is being attended by journalists in an effort to make them aware of the best practices on election reporting.

Zec is still waiting for the delivery of 2 600 outstanding BVR kits before commencing the blitz.

