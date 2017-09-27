Parly to discuss ‘sex-selling’ children

THE National Assembly will soon discuss the emotive issue of children that are reportedly being abused under the guise of “selling sex”.

BY VENERANDA LANGA/MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Proportional Representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC) has already given notice in the National Assembly to introduce debate on the issue, which recently hit headlines on social media, where some very young girls were allegedly being abused at places like Epworth and portrayed as selling sex.

“Alarmed by the number of children who are reported to be abused under the ‘guise’ of selling sex, and concerned that government’s response has targeted those that have exposed this evil practice, the motion therefore calls upon the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry to immediately give a ministerial statement on the matter,” the motion reads.

Through her motion, Misihairabwi-Mushonga will also demand that an inter-ministerial taskforce be set up by the Public Service ministry to investigate the matter and table the report in Parliament.

Disturbing images of sexually abused children were recently posted on social media, where nine-year-olds testified that they were into selling sex.

Some media reports termed the abused children as “child prostitutes”, raising the ire of children rights groups, which argued that a child cannot be labelled a prostitute, as they are incapable of making decisions like selling sex.

At least 54 girls have so far been rescued from sexual exploitation and placed into statutory care following a prominent exposé of underage commercial sex work in Epworth, Hopley and Caledonia by Katswe Sistahood.

The sexual and reproductive health and rights advocacy group has already called on the government to swoop on and arrest paedophiles who were targeting poverty-ravaged young girls, raping and sexually- exploiting them.

Meanwhile, the 54 rescued girls were currently receiving psychological rehabilitation and assistance from the State.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry secretary, Ngoni Masoka told a national dialogue on commercial sexual exploitation of children on Monday that the girls, who were all under 18 years of age, were being counselled.

“Profiling was completed and assessments are still ongoing. The children are now receiving critical services to facilitate their holistic rehabilitation,” he said.

“Rehabilitation of the children, specialist child protection services, such as medical support, counselling and psycho social support services, are also offered to survivors.”

Masoka said the government had introduced national action plan for orphans and vulnerable children, which seeks to enhance safety and protection of children as part of the measures to tackle the situation.

He said the government has to align the Children’s Act, Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Marriages Act, among other acts to the Constitution to end sexual exploitation of girls.

Masoka also said the government appreciated the role that was being played by the media in raising awareness on the subject.

Harare provincial social welfare officer, Susan Ngani said that efforts were still underway to remove more children from environments that were not safe.

“We managed to remove 54 children from these harsh environments, and among them, 18 had not yet been sexually-abused. However they were also victims of other abuses. Efforts are still underway to make sure that we remove more children,” she said.

Parly to discuss ‘sex-selling’ children : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...