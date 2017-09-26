Municipality cop in court for throwing spike

A MUTARE Municipality police officer appeared in court yesterday charged with malicious damage to property after he allegedly threw a metal spike in the path of a moving vehicle in the city centre and caused damage worth $250 to the vehicle.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Ehud Murasiramwa (50) was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala, who remanded him to October 6 this year on free bail.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on September 15 this year, Murasiramwa found the complainant, Nyasha Kavhukatema, parking his Honda Fit car at Meikles shop in Mutare and accused him of parking at an undesignated place.

When the complainant tried to drive away, he reportedly threw a spike underneath the vehicle and fled the scene.

A few hours later, other municipal police officers towed away the car to the Civic Centre, where they allegedly demanded an $80 000 fine for damages caused to the spike.

Kavhukatema then reported the case at Mutare Central Police Station, leading to Murasiramwa’s arrest.

