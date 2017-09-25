Two former National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) workers have taken their ex-employer to court over outstanding salary and allowances amounting to $40 000.

BY SILAS NKALA

On Friday, the two ex-employees, Mnanguta Notula and Levi Mhlanga, separately filed their summons at the High Court demanding a total of $39 132,50.

“The plaintiff’s claim against defendant is for payment of $26 713,50 being outstanding salaries and benefits owed by the defendant to the plaintiff, which the defendant has failed and neglected to pay despite demand being made. Costs of suit at an attorney-client scale,” Notula submitted.

Notula and Mhlanga claimed they were owed $26 713,50 and $12 419, respectively.

In his declaration of the claim, Notula said he had worked at the NRZ from May 31, 1982 until January 31, 2017 when he went on retirement.

“The defendant owes the plaintiff the sum of $26 713,50 being outstanding salaries and benefits that are payable and due to the plaintiff,” the declaration reads.

“The defendant has refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the plaintiff outstanding salaries and benefits legal demand being made.”

Mhlanga, in his declaration of the claim, said he was employed by NRZ from May 2, 2007 to November 30, 2016 when he also retired.

“The defendant owes the plaintiff $12 419 being outstanding salaries that are payable and due to the plaintiff. The defendant has refused, failed and neglected to pay plaintiff’s outstanding salaries and benefits despite demand being made of the same,” his declaration of the claim reads.

NRZ is yet to respond to the summons.

Former employees sue NRZ for $40 000 over salaries : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...