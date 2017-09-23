ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH), the publishers of NewsDay, NewsDay Weekender, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, this week awarded excelling newspaper vendors from Manicaland and Bulawayo for the month of August.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

AMH is the biggest private media organisation in Zimbabwe.

Christine Chitewo from Mutare won the best newspaper vendor in Manicaland for the month, while Sekai Muperi, also from Mutare, was the runner-up.

Chitewo and Muperi were presented with grocery hampers.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards, Manicaland Region circulation manager, Stanley Matiyenga said it was a good gesture to award excelling newspaper vendors.

“I want to urge you to maintain your good works and do even better,” he said.

“I would like to encourage other newspaper vendors to work extra hard and surpass their targets.”

The winner, Chitewo, said: “I feel happy and, at the same time, humbled by this award. It will go a long way in motivating us.”

AMH on Tuesday also presented awards to outstanding newspapers vendors in Bulawayo.

Absalom Mutangi scooped the first prize, while Timothy Manyonga came second, with Kalawa Ncube coming third.

AMH awards excelling vendors : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...