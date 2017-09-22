Zimpapers hands over market stall

Post Reporter

AS part of its corporate social responsibility, the country’s biggest media group, Zimpapers, has rebuilt Mutare city’s old and dilapidated fruit and vegetable market into a bigger and modern facility that has become a marvel of the city.

The investment, worth thousands of dollars, follows Zimpapers’ massive renovation of its The Manica Post building into a state-of-the-art digital workplace seamlessly combining its broadcasting and newspaper operations.

The ambiance of the refurbished The Manica Post/Diamond FM building and shopping mall was in sharp contrast to the old and overpopulated marketplace that had no ablution facilities, electricity or lockers to store vendors’ wares while its roof was leaking.

However, the new market complements The Manica Post building that is regarded as one of the major landmarks of the Mutare Central Business District.

The refurbished market will accommodate 30 traders, up from the 18 vendors who used to operate from the old structure. It boasts a ready supply of water, toilets and lockable storage facilities which will allow vendors to wash their wares and keep them safe and secure.

Zimpapers Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said the media group was paying back to the community that had nurtured its business for the last 100 years or so.

“The Manica Post and Diamond FM are part and parcel of the Mutare community and the success of these should be reflected also in the community in which they operate.”

He said Mutare was the third largest market for Zimpapers publications and the growth prospects for the group in Manicaland Province were high.

“The Manica Post and Diamond FM are the market leaders in Mutare in terms of readership and listenership, which makes it imperative for us to connect and respond to some of the needs of the local community.”

“Employment creation as well as safe and clean sources of food and water are key to our well-being as human beings and this gesture ensures vendors not only sell clean food but that they also operate in a hygienic environment, which ultimately translates to safety for those buying from them,” said the Zimpapers CEO.

Mayor of Mutare, Councillor Tatenda Nhamarare, said the new facility would go a long way towards improving the city’s outlook while also empowering vendors who eke out their living from selling produce in the city.

He said priority in the allocation of market stalls would be given to the vendors who previously occupied the old market, which Zimpapers had to tear down in order to construct the new modern and secure structure that will now host vendors operating from that area.

There were 18 vendors who used to sell their produce in front of the old and dilapidated market, which led to some vendors almost encroaching onto the main road. Zimpapers started working on the new market place after tearing down the old structure last year.

Some of the vendors expressed their joy at the latest development saying they were very happy to be back at work at a new and modern facility.

“We are grateful to Zimpapers. We were told that the place needed to be upgraded, but we were not sure if we were going to come back here again. It has been so difficult for me because I was now selling outside a supermarket,” said Ms Fiona Zireni, who has operated at the market since 1980.

Another vendor, Mr Amon Mwaisepi, said he was excited about the new-look market place and would encourage his colleagues to ensure that it was looked after well.

Like this: Like Loading...