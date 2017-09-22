‘Zanu-PF election juggernaut unstoppable’

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

ZANU-PF will ensure that all party cadres contribute to the party’s victory in next year’s harmonised elections and crush all elements bent on having a replica of the 2008 “Bhora musango” attitude.

Speaking at a meeting at Mutare Polytechnic last Friday, Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said they learnt from the 2008 debacle and had upped their game in dealing with malcontents in the party.

“We want leaders with the party at heart. We say no to Bhora musango, haunzvengi ne- bhora, rinodonhera pauri. With the strategies we have put in place, Zanu-PF victory is guaranteed because leaders from cells to the Politburo should be monitoring all the people who are under them.

“All leaders should ensure that members are well prepared for the 2018 harmonised elections. Elections will take place in the first half of 2018 and we should put to shame all local and foreign detractors by coming up with a convincing victory for our party,” said Dr Chombo.

He said the gospel of unity being preached by President Mugabe should be the central message at every meeting.

“We should shun factionalism, regionalism and tribalism. Our leader, President Mugabe, is always preaching about unity and we should all follow suit. President Mugabe is our candidate for 2018 and we should all rally behind him.

“This is the beginning of serious preparations for 2018 and everyone knows that once the Zanu-PF election juggernaut is in motion, no one will stop it,” said Dr Chombo. He said they would closely work with the party’s candidates in urban constituencies to ensure that they wrestle the seats from MDC.

“As Zanu-PF, we will win as a team. We should work together in all constituencies especially in urban areas. MDC has failed the people in urban constituencies and we should move in to address people’s concerns. “We should look at all the problem areas and move in to address them as a matter of urgency. We should not (slacken) in whatever we will be doing,” said Dr Chombo.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF National Secretary for War Veterans, Collaborators, Detainees and Restrictees, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, said true war veterans rally behind the party’s leadership. “I want to urge war veterans here in Manicaland not to be misled by a bunch of renegades who are tarnishing the image of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans’ Association by publicly attacking the First Family including their own patron, President Mugabe.

“These renegades were fired from Zanu-PF and you should not associate yourselves with them. If you are against the party’s resolutions, then you have no place in the party,” he said. War veteran and Member of National Assembly for Mberengwa South Cde Chiratidzo Mabuwa said the war veterans’ leadership of Mr Chris Mutsvangwa had lost direction and should be urgently replaced.

“When Mutsvangwa was elected into office, we all celebrated thinking that one of our own will champion our cause, but we were wrong. They are proving to be selfish leaders. “They want personal glory at the expense of the war veterans’ welfare. War veterans do not eat English. They are just concerned about their welfare. We should have a new leadership in office,” said Cde Mabuwa.

The party’s spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, urged members to desist from giving unsanctioned statements to the Press. “Everyone is not the party’s spokesperson. Yes, we know that the pen is mightier than the sword, but that pen should not be used to insult the party’s leadership,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said those fanning factionalism, regionalism and tribalism were thumping their noses on the December 22, 1987 Unity Accord signed by President Mugabe and the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo.

“Zanu-PF is still very strong and those thinking otherwise and fanning factionalism, tribalism and regionalism should leave the party. Their actions are an insult to President Mugabe and Dr Nkomo who signed the Unity Accord.

“Members should not belong to a faction. We should treat each other as brothers and sisters. We should all be disciplined and focused. We should stay away from rumour- mongers. We should stop plotting against each other,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

