Wife killer’s last words

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

THE late Elisha Murimba (54), who sliced open his wife’s throat in a blood-curdling murder and later committed suicide, died a bitter man and laid a host of allegations against Mrs Victoria Murimba.

The allegations which were contained in a five-page suicide note which he left after committing the heinous crime ranged from infidelity on the part of the late woman to being sidelined in the family business ventures despite having contributed financially towards its growth.

The note dated September 9, 2017, headlined, “Why it had to happen”, gave details of what led him to kill his wife in one of the cruellest manners. “If you were in my shoes, you would understand why I did this. Outside, Victoria mentions (sic) all the good things about me, but the relationship is devoid of love. She sleeps (sic) on the edge of the bed 99 percent of the nights. Any sexual activity is (sic) preceded by some heated exchange . . .”

Murimba claimed that his late wife was always active on the WhatsApp social media platform up to almost midnight. “She’s up (sic) at 12am on WhatsApp. If I wake up (sic), she switches off the phone and if I enquire, she says it’s a client (sic). Some of the audios I accessed while talking to her close friends have been completely derogatory of me and my family. ‘Kushata here, mazi-knock-knees ano’. They speak in hushed tones with her sister, brother or close relatives/friends.

“If you look around the house, the photos are for her relatives only. None of my relatives (sic). Even the neighbours testify to this. Occupancy always of the Muzwakas and the Murimbas come during funerals only (sic). This can’t continue,” wrote Murimba.

He claimed that he had contributed towards the construction of the family house and business. “Before and after going abroad, I had bought and continued to purchase things for my ‘supposed’ family. I bought her cars and paid for building materials, labour costs, etc. When the restaurant started (sic), likewise I purchased all the equipment, cattle, deep freezer, etc.

“When this initial enterprise graduated (sic) to the wedding decor, the tents, etc, were paid for by me. When the fourth tent was bought during our long discussion, she assured me that these things were for our family business. When funds were required for developing the Ridgeview Gardens, again, I paid the costs of grading the grounds and the access roads. Two boreholes were sunk with unpleasant outcomes. Despite her assurances, she registered the enterprise in her name.

“Today (sic) and to date, she has flatly refused to co-own the existing business. The business is run between her and her sister’s daughter (sic). Any enquiries regarding the business setting invites very coarse language (sic). Her brother in Harare, Abel, I bought him (sic) his business equipment, but today they treat me like a crazed lunatic (sic). Well, a craze one I become tonight (sic).”

He declared only his children and grandchildren should occupy their Bordervale home upon their deaths. He predicted his death by saying: “I can see the vultures circling for my death (sic). Yes, I will die, but on my terms. I was willing to forgive her for whatever past (sic), but to have her run off to sex (sic) another man or woman – I just can’t stomach that. She has refused to let go her dark side associations (sic) and these have become her advisors. I won’t be tortured as happened (sic) in the past many years.”

Mrs Victoria Murimba’s brother, Mr Abel Muzuwaka, could neither confirm nor deny his in-law’s claims. “If I comment on the contents of the note left behind by my in-law I will be lying because the note is in the hands of the police. I cannot also comment on whether he contributed towards the building of their house or the development of the family business,” said Mr Muzuwaka in a telephone interview yesterday.

However, in an interview during his sister’s funeral wake last week, Mr Muzuwaka said: “I never heard of any misunderstanding between the couple. I even paid them a visit when I heard that he was back and he did not show any signs that all was not well between them. He had never stayed in the house before and it was my sister who toiled day and night to build this mansion where she met her fate. My sister once followed him to Nigeria after seeing him on a TB Joshua show on television. That is when he migrated to South Africa.

“Maybe my in-law was not expecting the developments he witnessed at the place he left being a mere ground and suspected that my sister was having extra-marital affairs. “Maybe greed led him to commit this heinous act because my sisterm who was a businesswoman, had her purse emptied. We know that she had some money, but we could not find a single cent. I am in pain for this sad loss.”

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed Murimba’s suicide. He also confirmed that he left behind a suicide note, but was not privy to its contents. Murimba’s body was discovered hanging from a tree branch in Cecil Kop Nature Reserve by border jumpers on Sunday morning, a day after his wife was buried in a touching send-off.

Insp Kakohwa expressed concern at the increase of domestic violence-related murders in the province. “It is indeed regrettable that people continue to lose their lives through cases of domestic violence despite persistent calls against the scourge by both the police and other concerned sections of the public,” said Insp Kakohwa.

He said the death of Victoria Murimba was one of the many deaths that had occurred as a result of gender-based violence. Insp Kakohwa urged couples with domestic disputes to always seek counselling from third parties, church, traditional and community leaders as well as the police’s Victim Friendly Unit and community relations officers in order to solve their disputes.

“We take this opportunity to advise couples in estranged relationships to always alert and seek the intervention of the police whenever they feel that they are in danger of harm arising from domestic violence,” said Insp Kakohwa.

