LOSS-MAKING Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is expected to incur a deficit of more than $280 million this season, in a suspected scam that is expected to benefit top Zanu PF officials, who are reportedly masquerading as millers so that they buy grain maize at a subsidised price of $250 per tonne and later resell it to the parastatal for $390 per tonne.

GMB faces $280m loss in looting scam : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...