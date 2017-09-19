Macheso for Mash East agric show

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso (pictured) has been incorporated into the annual Mashonaland East Agricultural Show after-party gig to be held at Legends Sports Diner at the weekend.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The gig will come after the one at the Marondera Showground, where several dancehall artistes led by Boom Berto are going to take turns to entertain show goers.

The after-party gig by Macheso, affectionately known as Extrabasso, is set to attract many people as he commands a huge following in the town and surrounding farming areas.

Faheem Somanje and his Pengaudzoke team will warm the stage while resident wheel spinner DJ Ninja will be behind the decks.

Show organiser, Daniel Masaiti said Macheso is a perfect candidate to wrap up the provincial agricultural show and urged people to come in their numbers.

“This is a must-attend show for Macheso fans as they are assured of a top drawer performance. The Legends Sports Diner is Macheso’s home turf and, as such, he always has a full house whenever he performs. People should come and have a feel of the new songs he will be sampling,” he said.

“This show is special as it brings down the curtain of Mashonaland East agricultural show. As Legends, we have done our part to organise the show and sungura lovers should support that. Our own prince, Faheem, will kick-start the show with his own hits and we are looking forward to that gig,” Masaiti said.

Macheso is expected to join Pengaudzoke on stage to perform the song Nhaka, off the ensemble’s debut album, in which the former featured.

