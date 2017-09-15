Overwhelming response to mobile registration

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

THE vital civil mobile registration exercise is getting overwhelming response at all centres across Manicaland.

In an interview, provincial registrar officer Ms Joyce Munamati said all deployments were done on time across the whole province of Manicaland. “Although I do not have any figures at hand, the response is overwhelming. Long queues are the order of the day wherever our teams are.

“We are excited about the turnout and we will surely meet the deadline. We have not experienced any challenges so far. “It seems people are aware of the importance of this exercise. We will continue urging them to take advantage of this mobile registration to obtain important documents like birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents,” said Ms Munamati.

She said it was important for Zimbabweans to be in possession of important identification particulars at all times. Manicaland has 420 registration centres to cater for the civil mobile registration exercise which kicked off on September 4 and is expected to end on November 30.

In July, thousands of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church members benefited from the mobile registration exercise during their annual Passover gathering. It emerged that some of the apostolic church members who are known for their big families did not have important documents like birth certificates and national identity cards.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission this week held a two-day training workshop for its staff and supervisors in Mutare. ZEC’s Manicaland provincial elections officer, Mr Moffat Masabeya, said the major aim of the workshop was to develop a credible, accurate and comprehensive voters’ roll.

“As you are all aware the commission has embarked on a nationwide Biometric Voter Registration exercise and has decided, courtesy of UNDP, to conduct BVR training programmes for master trainers, technicians, supervisors and kit operators countrywide with a view to developing a credible, accurate and comprehensive voters’ roll.

“Since the BVR exercise is based on Information and Communication Technologies, the focus of the new training is on learning and understanding the new BVR system,” he said.

The workshop was also aimed at building capacity among technicians who will provide technical back-up support in the field.

