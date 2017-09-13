Bulawayo company swindled of $15 000 in botched deal

A BULAWAYO firm allegedly lost $15 000 in a botched cash transfer deal, where its director transferred company funds to an individual’s bank account, so they could access the money for their daily business operations.

By SILAS NKALA

This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate, Sithembiso Ncube, when the accused, Ngqabutho Dube appeared before her facing a fraud charge. Dube (29) denied the charge and was remanded out of custody to September 17.

The court heard that on May 9 this year, Dube visited the complainant, George Kudya’s company, Star Distributors and offered to facilitate for the firm to get cash for its daily operations.

Kudya then transferred $15 000 from his company’s Ecobank account into one Silinganiso Ncube’s Steward Bank account with the hope of receiving the cash as promised.

It is the State case that Kudya did not receive the cash as promised.

Instead, Dube and Mehluli Bhebhe and another accomplice, who is still at large, made several cash withdrawals from Ncube’s account using an ATM card from cash points.

They allegedly withdrew $15 000, which was transferred by Kudya and disappeared.

The court heard that Kudya later reported the matter to the police, leading to Dube’s arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...