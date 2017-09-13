Lupane court postpones MRP leader’s trial

THE trial of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo on charges of holding an unsanctioned meeting in Lupane, Matabeleland North province was postponed again on Monday due to the unavailsability of a presiding magistrate.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The matter was remanded to October 16 after the court was advised that magistrate Ndumo Masuku was in Bulawayo on other work-related commitments.

Moyo is charged with contravening Public Order and Security Act, a charge he has denied saying the State had no tangible evidence against him.

Moyo is represented by Maqhawe Mpofu from the Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers Network.

The MRP last year staged a demonstration at Mlamuli Secondary School demanding the transfer of a school head on charges she was not conversant with the Ndebele language.

Meanwhile, Moyo said the case had hardened his resolve to push for self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...