Zec rapped over Matabeleland snub Monday 11th September 2017 2:45 “Zec needs a clear reminder that Harare is not Zimbabwe and they really need to improve going forward.” Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related tagged with National, News National News