Magaya pledges 200 houses for Doma people

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Walter Magaya yesterday pledged to build at least 200 modern houses, a clinic and school for the “neglected” people of Doma in the remote parts of Mashonaland Central province, after he was touched by their plight.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Addressing his followers in Harare yesterday, where he hosted 400 representatives of the Doma people, Magaya said he had aside a fund to improve their livelihoods through provision of decent houses and life-sustaining projects.

“I was moved when I saw Alpha Media Holdings donating to these people and I said, as a church, we could do more,” he said.

“My wife also played a big role in arriving at this decision after she decided to have her birthday celebration in Kanyemba.

I have committed myself to help these people. We shall build at least 200 houses, a school and a clinic. The Lord I serve is a God of love and this is a way I can help those whom I know are in need.”

Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent recently donated various clothing items to the Doma community.

Condemned to poverty, the Doma people live in a semi-wild state, with no access to appropriate shelter, electricity, road infrastructure, water and sanitation facilities.

