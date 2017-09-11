Pressure groups tours Gukurahundi graves

A MATABELELAND human rights pressure group, Ibhetshu Likazulu, has embarked on a tour of Gukurahundi victims’ graves, with a view of profiling them and consulting their relatives on the way forward on restorative justice and compensation.



BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Ibhetshu Likazulu co-ordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo, said the programme, which will involve traditional leaders and politicians, kicks off with a visit to Bhalagwe mass graves in Kezi, Matabeleland South province.

“We are visiting Gukurahundi sites in the region and profiling them. During the exercise, we will be consulting the relatives and other stakeholders, including chiefs on how to placate the spirits of the victims, as well as how best they can be buried properly,” he said.

The Ibhetshu leader said the exercise will culminate in the compilation of a document, which will be handed to the government and other interested stakeholders on the way forward on restorative justice.

It is estimated that close to 20 000 civilians were killed during the 1983 to 1987 Gukurahundi massacres after then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe unleashed a North Korean-trained army unit into Matabeleland and Midlands provinces to put down a perceived PF-Zapu rebellion.

Mugabe has described the massacres as a moment of madness, but declined to publicly apologise for the attrocities.

Fuzwayo pointed out that Zanu PF politicians will not be part of the programme because of what he described as their indifferent and insensitive to the 1980s civilian killings.

