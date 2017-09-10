Armed robbers invade church, kill guard

POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers, who stormed an Apostolic Faith Mission Church yesterday morning and got away with musical instruments after killing a security guard manning the premises.

By Jairos Saunyama

The incident, according to police sources, happened in Rujeko high-density suburb around 4am. According to the source, a neighbour heard the security guard shouting for help and immediately called the police and found the accused still milling around the church premises with their loot.

The suspects then allegedly dumped the instruments, which included two amplifiers, a mixer all valued at $1 850, after being cornered by police officers and fled into the dark.

Police later found the guard dead with his hands tied together, while a blood-stained brick believed to have been used to hit him and a bolt cutter were recovered from the scene.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza, could not be reached for comment, as his mobile phone went unanswered.

