Mutsvangwa tears into Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNWLVA) chairperson, Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday claimed the wife of one Cabinet minister recently confronted him, accusing him of working with expelled Zanu PF member Energy Mutodi to soil her husband’s reputation.

Mutsvanga said this while addressing war veterans outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where he had attended war veterans secretary-general Victor Matemadanda’s case, whose application for removal from remand was dismissed by magistrate, Josephine Sande.

Matemadanda is accused of undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe.

Mutsvangwa said the woman approached him while attending the burial of Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa and war veteran, George Rutanhire at the National Heroes Acre last month and accused him of using Mutodi to spread falsehoods.

“I told her off and don’t entertain pavement radio stories,” Mutsvangwa fumed.

Mutodi was recently arrested for allegedly peddling falsehoods after claiming Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health minister David Parirenyatwa poisoned Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Zanu PF interface rally in Gwanda recently.

Mutsvangwa said there were some Cabinet ministers masquerading as medical doctors.

“He calls himself a doctor, but he is not. I can challenge him to produce documents that prove he is a doctor. He is a doctor without documents.

I was also a doctor during the war, but I cannot call myself a doctor as he is doing,” he said.

Mutsvangwa alleged Zanu PF G40 faction members acquired doctorate degrees through mobile phones.

He said war veterans were offended by this week’s Zanu PF politburo decision to expel Mabel Chinomona as women’s league secretary for the commissariat.

The former War Veterans minister said Chinomona was at the forefront in the liberation struggle. The National Assembly Deputy Speaker was fired after she was allegedly recorded while denigrating First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mutsvangwa also attacked Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo for clearing a demonstration in solidarity with Grace.

“How can a minister who is the chief law officer entertain Mandi Chimene and George Mlala, when he knows the High Court of Zimbabwe recognises us as the only legitimate war veterans association in the country? I know he is not so bright. We were together at Kutama School,” he alleged.

Mutsvangwa further claimed the history of the country was being distorted by the likes of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Mugabe.

Mugabe recently claimed to have received Mutsvangwa in Mozambique during the war of liberation, but the war veterans leader says it was the other way round.

Mutsvangwa said when Mugabe arrived in Mozambique in 1975, he was the one who ordered Environment and Water minister Oppah Muchinguri to prepare food for him.

