ZPCS holds fundraising golf tourney

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) yesterday held the Commissioner-General’s Goodwill Charity Fundraising Golf Tournament to raise money to assist families of deceased officers and those injured while carrying out their duties.

In an interview with the NewsDay Weekender at the tournament, ZPCS acting public relations officer Superintendent Priscilla Mthembo said they were targeting to raise around $25 000.

“The Commissioner-General’s Goodwill Trust Fund is part of fundraising initiatives to ensure that it fulfils its thrust of raising funds for officers, who cannot continue with the service due to injuries sustained during the course of their duties, orphans, widows and widowers,” she said.

“Assistance includes payment of school fees for orphans as well as provision of start-up capital for widows and widowers so that they start income-generating projects to take care of their families.”

In a statement, ZPCS said 198 families had benefited from the 10 provinces, with a total of $125 115 having being disbursed so far since 2012.

