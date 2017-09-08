Musician Clive Malunga nabbed over cellphone theft

Nesango hitmaker Clive Malunga yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of stealing three mobile phones from his tenant whom he had evicted for not paying rates.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Malunga (57) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa.

The musician is also facing another charge of malicious damage to property.

In denying the allegations, Malunga said the complainant, Sharon Chinoputsa, was bitter after he ordered her to vacate his premises since she was not paying rent.

Malunga further said the property was destroyed or stolen by the six youths brought by the complainant’s husband to block the eviction.

The magistrate postponed the trial to September 13 for continuation.

Allegations are that on May 8 this year, Malunga proceeded to his house at Number 63 Harare Drive where Chinoputsa resided.

He allegedly started to move Chinoputsa’s property out of the yard in her absence.

It is alleged that while in the process of removing Chinoputsa’s property, Malunga damaged a washing machine, food processor, eight water glasses, four bowls and six dinner plates.

The State alleges while checking the property Chinoputsa discovered that two Samsung Galaxy 3 tablets, a Vodafone cellphone and car keys were missing. The total value of the stolen and damaged property was placed at $1 781 and nothing was recovered.

Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu appeared for the State.

