Diamond company urged to work with community

Anesu Kurebwaseka Post Reporter

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene has urged communities to be active participants in developmental programmes that are initiated in their areas to enable them to be key beneficiaries.

Minister Chimene said this during a meeting on community benefit schemes and the role of local leaders in management and governance of natural resources in their localities that was convened by the Zimbabwe Environment Law Association (ZELA).

Cde Chimene pointed out that in the past companies that were conducting mining operations in Manicaland, especially in Marange, did not involve the community and the community hardly benefited from the resources that were mined but now it was time for a change.

“It is time communities take part in managing the way resources in their communities are being handled because if the community is not involved there are bound to be conflicts and losses. The scenario of the Chiadzwa diamonds still pains me a lot because we did not see anything from the companies that operated there but now we have our company, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), and we need to see a difference because this is now our company and should promote its own people,” said the minister.

The minister emphasised the fact that ZCDC should work with people, involve them in decision-making and that the people should benefit from the proceeds from selling the diamonds.

Regional manager of National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board for Manicaland and Masvingo Mr David Kudzaishe Garwe chipped in saying CSOTs were a necessity because they were a vehicle for a wider participation in various sectors of local businesses in the community.

“With the Indigenisation Regulations of 2011 in respect to the mining sector, it was noted that community trusts should be a designated entity to receive share holding in mining companies.

“Therefore not only should communities participate in the development but should own the shares in the company and people must note that these shares should be used for developing the country, that is, building schools, clinics, road management, dams should be used for poverty alleviation and other developmental objectives” said Mr Garwe.

Mr Garwe urged the people to have one mindset and one goal to achieve development by working together with the Government, as communities to facilitate better national development.

Like this: Like Loading...