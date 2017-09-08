Villagers ignore trapped driver’s cries for help . . . Looting at accident scene

Lovemore Kadzura Post Correspondent

VILLAGERS from Mufusire area in Headlands did the unthinkable last Saturday morning when they ignored a truck driver crying for help while trapped in an accident wreckage and went on to loot foodstuffs that were strewn all over following the mishap.

The Mutare-bound Kenworth Transport truck, which was being driven by Isaac Ngorima, was coming from Harare when it was involved in an accident with a 30-tonne petrol tanker travelling in the opposite direction.

Instead of helping the seriously injured Ngorima who was crying for help, villagers from nearby settlements rushed to the scene and looted the consignment. Pictures of the looting spree have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Rusape District police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Muzondiwa Clean confirmed the accident. He said Ngorima, whose truck hit the fuel tanker that had blocked the highway, is still admitted at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

“On September 2, around 5am at the 120km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway Eric Marongwe (40) was driving an ERF truck laden with 30 tonnes of petrol. Ngorima was also driving a 30-tonne truck carrying various foodstuffs.

“On approaching the spot Marongwe’s ERF truck developed a mechanical fault and it failed to ascend a steep slope. It started reversing and blocked the road. Ngorima, who was driving alone towards Mutare, hit the tanker.

“Both vehicles veered off the road and the Kenworth truck overturned once and landed on its roof injuring Ngorima in the process. He was rushed to hospital,” said Assistant Inspector Clean.

Moments after the accident, villagers in the vicinity began the looting spree.

