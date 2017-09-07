THE Zanu PF politburo yesterday cracked the whip on errant party members and fired Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-confessed ally, Energy Mutodi, and upheld the suspension of several others for putting the party into disrepute.

By Everson Mushava

These include Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and Mutoko North MP Mabel Chinomona and youth league administration secretary, Lewis Matutu.

Mutodi, who is currently on remand for allegedly claiming that Mnangagwa was poisoned by Health and Defence ministers David Parirenyatwa and Sydney Sekeramayi, respectively, was fired for tarnishing the party’s image.

Party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists in Harare that the politburo had nullified the suspension of Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Dickson Mafios, Masvingo provincial commissar Jeppy Jaboon, Mashonaland Central secretary for administration, Wonder Mashange and Chipinge South legislator, Enock Porusingazi, among others.

Most of the party officials whose suspensions were lifted are linked to the G40 faction, as Mnangagwa’s alleged Team Lacoste camp had the most casualties.

Former Transport deputy minister Petronella Kagonye, former Harare provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa, Apolonia Muzverengi and youth league member Sibongile Sibanda were relegated to ordinary card-carrying members.

Moyo also revealed that this year’s national people’s conference would be held in December in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, with at least 6 500 delegates expected to attend.

Mnangagwa suffers politburo setback : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...