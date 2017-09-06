Businessman further remanded for killing lover’s hubby

BULAWAYO businessman, Oricious Moyo, has been further remanded in custody to September 19 after he appeared in court yesterday on allegations that he fatally shot his lover’s husband, Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo.

BY SILAS NKALA

Oricious, who owns Fish and Chicken City at the corner of 12th Avenue and Fife Street, was not asked to plead to the murder charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya who remanded him in custody for bail hearing.

MaPecca (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts Group was allegedly shot on July 25 after he caught his wife, Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo in a compromising position inside Oricious’s car in Emganwini suburb.

The court heard that on July 25 this year, MaPecca allegedly confronted Oricious and his wife and inquired about the nature of their relationship.

Oricious allegedly started the car in an attempt to flee, but MaPecca clung to the front passenger door.

The businessman then allegedly produced a pistol and shot him once on the right side of the rib cage before speeding off with Jacqueline.

Oricious later reported the incident to the police, accusing MaPecca of trying to rob him.

The police attended the scene and called an ambulance, which took MaPecca to Mpilo Hospital, where a bullet head was removed from his rib cage on August 28.

After the operation, MaPecca’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals’ intensive care unit, where he died the following day.

A post-mortem report revealed that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration of the spinal cord and gunshot wound.

