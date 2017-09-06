SA Home Affairs ministry to announce ZSP re-application conditions

SOUTH Africa’s Home Affairs ministry is on Friday expected to announce conditions and other processes for the re-application of the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP).

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The current ZPS expires on December 31, 2017.

The neighbouring country recently approved the issuance and extension of the ZPS, easing anxiety for the hundreds of thousands of Zimbabwean migrants, but Pretoria was quick to note that the visas were conditional.

“The Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, will on Friday, September 8, 2017, announce the conditions and processes to be followed for the re-application of the Zimbabwean Special Permit,” the Home Affairs ministry said in a notice yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZCSA) has been lobbying for the extension of the ZPS.

“On August 1, 2017, Cabinet approved that the department of Home Affairs could reopen the re-application process for the current Zimbabwean Special Permit holders under certain conditions.

“This process follows the initial Special Dispensation for Zimbabweans that was approved in April 2009 to document Zimbabwean nationals who were in South Africa illegally. The current Zimbabwean Special Permit expires on December 31 2017.”

The initial special dispensation for Zimbabweans was approved in 2009 to document Zimbabwean nationals who were living in South Africa illegally.

South African work permits and visas are reportedly difficult to obtain, especially for non-professionals, owing to the strict regulations.

Zimbabweans, however, continue trekking to the neighbouring country, a destination of choice for many fleeing political and economic challenges. The majority are, however, living and working in that country illegally.

