Random pictures this week 5 Sept 2017

Supporters of the Bulawayo giants, Highlanders FC, hold a placard in protest after their team was beaten 3-0 by Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobob Stadium in Ngezi. Bosso have been going through a rough patch this season, resulting in some fans venting anger on coach Erol Akbay. PIC Shepherd Tozvireva
A young man sells hand-made robes in Mbare, Harare. The robes are worn by members of apostolic sects and the surge in the number of such churches has created a huge demand for the robes as the economically depressed Zimbabweans turn to divine intervention, amid signs of no immediate economic revival as President Mugabe’s inept government continues its stranglehold on power. PIC Shepherd Tozvireva
Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa waves his fist in the air soon after his team beat rivals Caps United 2-nil in a contentious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Harare derby played last Sunday. The former champions Dynamos started the season on a low note, but the team has picked up the tempo with a trail of victories to sit second on the log as of Sunday.
School heads march in the streets of Harare to a conference convened by the Education ministry last week. Bizarrely, the school heads were compelled to wear blue uniforms in what was described as an attempt to indoctrinate them. PIC Aaron Ufumeli
People burn tyres to extract steel belts used to make wire mesh in the low-class suburb of Mbare, in the process causing air pollution. The high unemployment levels in the country – which are a result of President Mugabe’s disastrous economic policies – have left many Zimbabweans resorting to all forms of trade to earn a living. PIC Shepherd Tozvireva
A man attending last week’s solidarity rally for First Lady Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe. The rally, which was organised by some sections of the ruling party, came after Grace hit international headlines following her alleged assault of a South African model she had found in the company of her sons in a hotel room in the elite Sandton. PIC Aaron Ufumeli
