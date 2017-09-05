Youths with disabilities in clean up campaign

“Youths have decided to engage in such a campaign to show that disability does not mean inability.”

Gweru Young Voices Club, a youth organisation for people living with disabilities, last week embarked on a clean up campaign as part of its efforts to fight for the rights of people living with disabilities.

By Stephen Chadenga

The clean-up programme held in conjunction with the Environmental Management Agency saw the youths cleaning the central business district.

“Youths have decided to engage in such a campaign to show that disability does not mean inability,” the organisation’s co-ordinator, Timothy Mpofu said.

“We also use such activities as platforms for people living with disabilities to fight for their rights be it in education and others sectors of the economy.”

Mpofu said the organisation also endeavours to fight the notion that people living with disabilities were beggars as they could also do work done by their able-bodied counterparts.

Over the years there have been growing calls from most sections of society to respect the rights of people living with disabilities.

The organisation is comprised of youths ranging between the ages of 16 to 35, who have taken it up on themselves to fight stigmatisation and discrimination of people living with disabilities.

