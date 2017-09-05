Manyenyeni vows to revive Harare’s Sunshine City status

HARARE mayor Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday pledged to revive the capital’s Sunshine City status after the local authority took delivery of nine of the 30 refuse collection trucks recently acquired through a $30 million facility provided by local banks.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Besides refuse trucks, council also acquired road rehabilitation equipment such as tipper trucks and graders.

Speaking at the handover of the trucks, Manyenyeni said the city’s image had been damaged by poor service delivery particularly refuse collection where only 15 vehicles were operational.

“Brand Harare has been suffering because of uncollected garbage and bad roads. We are on a mission to revive brand Harare through reigniting the sunshine status,” he said.

For close to two years, council has been operating with 15 refuse trucks which were inadequate to service all the 47 wards.

Early this year, Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa gave council the green light to borrow $29 million for procurement of service vehicles following a typhoid outbreak which affected 400 residents and caused two deaths.

The loan will be repaid over five years at an interest rate of 8 to 10% per annum.

