Econet employee, accomplices nabbed over mobile cash transfer scam

AN Econet employee, Nicholas Rusenza, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with his two alleged accomplices facing fraud allegations after transferring a customer’s deposits to their mobile money accounts using forged documents.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused – Rusenza (45), Malvern Mutanda (32) and Levi Idana (33) – were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded them to September 29 on $50 bail each. It is the State’s case that on two different occasions between July 5 and August 22 this year, the trio allegedly forged a national identity document belonging to Luckmore Peter and generated a replacement SIM card in his name.

The State alleges the trio went on to transfer $3 335 from Peter’s CBZ Bank account and $9 from his Steward Bank account, into the replaced Econet number account. They were arrested while on their way to Econet Workington, Harare, where they allegedly intended to con another victim. Peter suffered a $3 346 prejudice and nothing was recovered.

