(Reuters) – The Kenya Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new election within 60 days.

“The declaration (of Kenyatta’s win) is invalid, null and void,” said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.

Breaking: Kenya election declared null and void : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

