President Robert Mugabe is expected to give a speech at the interface rally scheduled to be held in Gweru today.

Mugabe is expected to visit Mambo Secondary School, where he was once a teacher in 1954, when it was still a primary school.

Roads leading to the venue of the rally, Mkoba open space, are said to have been repaired in preparation for leader’s visit.

NewsDay brings you live updates of the rally

11:27: [9/1, 10:59] Tino Samukange: A Gweru based youth entertains the crowd as the mass await proceedings. Minister of Indigenisation Patrick Zhuwao and Minister of Higher Education Jonathan Moyo are already at the venue. As a side our men on the ground Tinotenda Samukange and Blessed Mhlanga tells us that ice cream is selling like hot cakes here.

10:58: High turnout at the venue of the Zanu PF rally in Gweru. People are coming from people different parts of the region.

[9/1, 11:08] Blessed Mhlanga: School buses, haulage trucks and Kombi’s being used to bring thousands to the rally.

Live Updates: Zanu PF rally in Gweru : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...