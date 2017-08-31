A 35-YEAR-OLD Seke 1 High School bursar yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with embezzling $135 844.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Moses Manize was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to September 13 for trial on $200 bail.

Allegations against Manize are that in 2014, he connived with the school’s clerk, Susan Mujokoro, who is already on remand over the same matter, and introduced separate receipt books which they used to commit the offence.

In June 2015, the school development committee (SDC) met and ordered a probe into the financial records after which students were asked to produce receipts issued to them by the school, which were then checked against figures reflecting in the receipt books.

The committee allegedly discovered that some of the top copies of the receipts given to the students showed different amounts from fast copies kept in the school records.

The State alleges on June 29, the SDC then referred the matter to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, leading to the intervention of the Auditor-General’s Office.

The government auditors then unearthed that between May 2014 and March 2015, two sets of receipt books, bearing the same serial numbers, were being used to receipt levies from the students

It was also discovered that Manize and Mujokoro allegedly collected $411 350, but only $275 506 was receipted in official books and banked.

The State alleges Manize and Mujokoro prejudiced the school of $135 844 and nothing was recovered.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

School bursar charged with $136k embezzlement : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...