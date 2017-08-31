Company director in court for swindling Zesa $622 000

Clovgate Elevators director, Collin Mapepa Jeche, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of swindling Zesa Holdings of $622 044 in a botched elevator service deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Jeche (46) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate, Josephine Sande, who granted him $1 000 bail and remanded the matter to September 13.

It is the State’s case that in 2013, the complainant, Zesa Holdings, invited bidders through the State Procurement Board (SPB) to dismantle and service four of its elevators in

Harare.

Clovgate Elevators in its bid, allegedly indicated that it would require 50% advance payment to buy the required elevator components.

Basing on the suspect’s bid submissions, the SPB on July 26, 2013 awarded the tender to Clovgate Elevators and advised Zesa Holdings to formalise the contract.

The total value of the project was $930 165 and on October 1, 2013, Zesa Holdings deposited $465 082 into Jeche’s MetBank account, but the latter allegedly failed to supply the components.

In February 2015, Jeche called Zesa officials asking for an additional $93 016,65 claiming it was for customs clearance for the goods which, according to him, had arrived at Harare International Airport.

Following the alleged misrepresentation, Zesa paid the money to Jeche.

On August 15, 2015, Jeche allegedly misrepresented to Zesa Holdings that the remaining equipment was at Beira port in Mozambique and requested $44 667 for clearance, which was also deposited into his bank account.

The State alleges the offence came to light on March 10 this year when Southview Holdings director, James Worsfold wrote to Zesa Holdings informing them that the equipment they received was his and he attached supporting documents.

The goods were subsequently returned to Southview Holdings following a High Court order, prompting Zesa Holdings to report the matter to the police.

The power utility was allegedly prejudiced of $622 044, while $167 337, being the value of installed elevators, was recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

