I’m coming: Zodwa

SOUTH African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu, famed for her skimpy dresses and not wearing panties, yesterday said she was flying to Zimbabwe despite her “ban” by government authorities.

BY STAFF REPORTER

“They contacted me today (yesterday) to organise the plane ticket bookings. I know nothing about this (ban),” she told South African media.

Zodwa, who is officially booked to perform at a private event in Harare tomorrow, blasted local actress Anne Nhira for decampaigning her and lobbying the government to cancel her scheduled visit to the country. “I have performed in the country before, so what is the problem now?” she asked, adding her revealing style was nothing unusual compared to Brazilian dancers scheduled to performed at the Harare International Carnival. The government on Tuesday cancelled Zodwa’s performace at the Harare International Carnival after Nhira questioned why a South African was performing when there were many young Zimbabweans, who were working hard and more than capable of doing the same job. But Zodwa said:

“To be honest, I don’t even understand where she is coming from. If I was a nobody, I wouldn’t have received the invite in the first place.” —

