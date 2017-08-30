Mnangagwa poisoning saga: Ally arrested

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged poisoning saga has taken a new twist, with his ally Energy Mutodi reportedly being arrested again yesterday for insinuating that Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health minister David Parirenyatwa tried to poison the Vice-President in a foiled assassination attempt.

by STAFF REPORTER

A source at Harare Central Police Station confirmed that Mutodi had been arrested.

“It’s true that Mutodi has been picked up after minister Sekeramayi laid criminal charges against him. The matter is now under investigation,” the source said.

Mutodi yesterday confirmed on his Facebook page that he had been summoned to the police law and order section for questioning over the matter.

“While I was expecting the government of Zimbabwe to institute a commission of inquiry into the poison[ing] case, it is me who actually is now being charged under section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act: Publishing false information that is prejudicial to the State,” he wrote shortly before he handed himself to the police.

Mutodi is on $100 bail granted by the High Court after he was charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority by allegedly insinuating that the 93-year-old veteran politician could be toppled in a military coup if he did not handle his succession properly.

In his Facebook post yesterday, the defiant Mutodi said he had previously written about former Vice-President Joice Mujuru but he had not been charged and wondered what could be special about Sekeramayi and Parirenyatwa.

“Why should police just target me for arrest when it skirts those facing such serious allegations of assault and attempted murder?

“Previously, I wrote about how Mujuru had planned to assassinate the President of the republic and no police officer ever knocked at my door.

“Are these two ministers more superior than Vice-Presidents to such an extent that their accusers face arrest?

“Mujuru was a Vice-President and my accusation against her is well documented.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will not run away from the police,” he said.

Mutodi said he had alerted the United States embassy and the United Nations, saying he was in danger because he had exercised his right to freedom of expression, research and opinion.

“Many people have disappeared and many have been jailed for showing dissent and for speaking out against the ills and injustices of the day,” he said.

Mutodi has been open and brazen about his support for Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe both as party and national leader.

Last Christmas, Mutodi was photographed with Mnangagwa holding the now controversial mug inscribed: “I’m the boss.”

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed Mutodi’s arrest.

“It’s true he (Mutodi) has been arrested.

“He is at Harare Central law and order section.

“He is being charged under section 31 of the Criminal Code: Making or publishing falsehoods that are prejudicial to the State,” she said.

Mutodi’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa also confirmed the arrest, saying she had sent a lawyer to assist him.

