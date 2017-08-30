Security guard in court for stealing beer

A 42-YEAR-OLD Safeguard Security company guard yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing unlawful entry allegations after he teamed up with unknown accomplices and stole imported liquor valued at $75 000 from a warehouse in Msasa.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zivanai Manzini was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Ncube, who remanded him in custody to today for bail ruling.

It is the State’s case that between the period extending from July 31 to August 20 this year, Manzini, acting in connivance with unknown accomplices, gained entry into the warehouse of the complainant, who was not named in court papers.

It is alleged Manzini and his accomplices used a duplicate key to open the warehouse back door and twisted the screen door to gain entry. After gaining entry, Manzini and his accomplices allegedly stole an assortment of imported liquor worth $75 381.

It is the State’s case that Manzini was on duty at the warehouse where the beer was stocked and had spare keys when the offence was committed.

The State further alleges the stolen liquor was transported from the scene by means of a truck since it was in large volumes and as such Manzini was the only suspect.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

