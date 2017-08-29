Random pictures of the week 29 Aug 2017

A girl draws water from a borehole in Harare’s Mbare suburb. Old water supply infrastructure, coupled with poor maintenance and budget constraints have left some residents of Harare going without tap water for months or even years. As a result boreholes have been drilled across most of the city’s low class residential areas to help supplement tap water.
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe last week reportedly intensified her bid to evict Arnold Farm villagers to pave way for the expansion of her business empire in Mazowe, with Zanu PF youth members allegedly destroying the villagers’ makeshift shelters to force them out of the property.This picture shows a deserted makeshift shelter as villagers allegedly fled the youths. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has reportedly ordered grace to stop the evictions, calling them unconstitutional. Pic Tafadzwa Ufumeli
Dynamos players celebrate after the team’s forward, Christian Ntouba scored the first goal during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against with Yadah FC. The Glamour Boys, who have been on a consistent winning streak, beat Yadah 2-0
A man looks at the three commuter omnibuses that collided at the corner of Seke and Cripps Roads in Harare. A poor transport management system, and inadequate city road infrastructure have resulted in commuter omnibus operators congesting the city and causing accidents and deaths. Although metro and state police continue to make attempts to control the traffic chaos, it appears they have virtually lost the battle. Some Zimbabweans have also condemned the officers’ brutal methods of dealing with the commuter omnibuses, suggesting that the solution lies in the construction of adequate infrastructure to manage the kombis and the rest of the traffic. Most of the road and transport management infrastructure in Harare was inherited from the colonial government, which fell 37 years ago Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
A gloomy atmosphere engulfed Kamativi after 11 members of The True Apostolic Mission church travelling from Siabhuwa to Hwange died and 119 were left injured after a ten-tonne truck they were travelling in burst a tyre and overturned between Gwayi bridge and Kamativi.
Winky D performs at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare last Saturday at a show where Jamaican dancehall musician also performed later in the night. The Ninja President, who has proved himself as one of the greatest dancehall musicians in Zimbabwe, put up a polished performance and wowed the crowd, a feat that Beenie Man failed to surpass.
Random pictures of the week 29 Aug 2017 : NewsDay Zimbabwe.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related