Chimene organises Grace solidarity march

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe’s allies have organised a solidarity march in Harare tomorrow to show their support for her following her recent humiliation by the international community after she assaulted a South African model, Gabriella Engels, in Johannesburg, two weeks ago.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA/OBEY MANAYITI

This came as police in Harare blocked a planned demonstration by the opposition youths who wanted to storm the South African embassy in protest over diplomatic immunity granted to Grace.

The march is being organised by a splinter group of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene and George Mlala.

Mlala said the purpose of the march was to show gratitude to the First Lady for remaining strong in the face of adversity and looking after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

“She is not superhuman. She can err, but there are people dramatising her situation and we want to assure her of our support,” he said.

“We stand by her and we know that there are people out there who are hoping to dampen her spirit. We want to assure her that it is simply a cloud that will pass and she should, thus, remain focused on her duty to look after our President.”

Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe said they would mobilise a huge crowd to show support for Mugabe and his wife.

“We will mobilise a huge crowd to show that we support him (Mugabe) and the First Lady. People will march from different corners to the party HQ, where we hope to meet the First Family,” he said.

But some provincial youth leaders said they were yet to be formally told about the planned solidarity march.

Zanu PF women’s league secretary for administration Letina Undenge also professed ignorance over the matter.

“I don’t know about that. Even if I refer you to the secretary for information, she might not know as well. I don’t have that information,” she said.

Yesterday, police in Harare blocked a planned demonstration organised by opposition youths under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera), who wanted to storm the South African embassy in protest over the diplomatic immunity granted to Grace.

Police claimed that the opposition march violated the Public Order and Security Act.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter of notice to hold a peaceful demonstration on August 30, 2017 at Number 7 Elcombe Street, Belgravia, South African Embassy from 1000 hours to 1300hours, where 50 people are expected to participate,” the police letter read.

“It has been noted that provisions of Sections 23(1)(a)(b), 23(2) and 25(2) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 were not complied with.”

