Zanu PF mobilises medical team for Gweru rally

THE Zanu PF Midlands provincial executive has mobilised 25 standby nurses, two doctors and three nurse aides to provide emergency medical care to party supporters during President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally slated for this Friday.

By Stephen Chadenga

Provincial administrator Abiot Maronge told the ruling party’s provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Gweru last Friday that the standby medical team was being mobilised to attend to emergencies during the rally, where at least 120 000 people were expected.

“We have two doctors, 25 nurses and three nurse aides to attend to cases of emergency and these were organised by the health committee,” Maronge said.

“We will also have two mobile clinics at the venue and work to pitch tents will start on Monday (yesterday).”

Maronge could, however, not shed light on where the nurses would come from at a time when government health institutions are facing a shortage of health personnel.

Mugabe is this Friday expected to fly into the Midlands capital, regarded as Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stronghold.

Fireworks are expected at the rally, where Mnangagwa loyalists have threatened to use the occasion to fight back over his alleged “food poisoning” at another rally in Gwanda two weeks ago.

Youths in the province have since coined a new “down with poison” slogan in apparent reference to their party rivals, whom they accuse of poisoning Mnangagwa in a suspected assassination bid.

Last Saturday, Mugabe dismissed the poison and witchcraft claims and urged party members to undergo regular health checks.

