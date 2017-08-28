Our award-winning Online Editor, John Mokwetsi was among 38 fellows out of 1000 selected to give an ignite talk at The 2017 Mandela Washington Fellows in Washington DC.

By Tinotenda Samukange,Online

Watch the video below:

His topic, Africa: A digital Paradox, received a standing ovation and has been praised for dealing effectively with the topic of telling the African story using digital media that are becoming ubiquitous as the continent grows in its use of mobile phones and the internet.

Ignite Talks are 3-5 minute TED Talk-style presentations. The Ignite Talks are designed to provide a platform for Fellows to share the work they are doing or plan to do in their home countries or to share their thoughts on an issue of importance to them.

Video: Mokwetsi speaks on telling the African story : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...