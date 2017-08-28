ZANU PF politburo member and former Information minister, Jonathan Moyo, yesterday appeared to go against party policy when he blasted the State-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and threw his weight behind the Strive Masiyiwa-owned “banned” private television station, Kwesé TV.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

“ZBC’s #RadioZimbabwe, #PowerFM and #NationalFM are dope stations. But KweseTV or no KweseTV; I agree #ZBC-TV sucks,” Moyo wrote on his microblogging handle @ProfJNMoyo on Twitter.

He was supported by his buddy and Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, who said: “Kwesé TV is not a bad idea. Why should we continue to support DStv?”

The two Cabinet ministers have on several occasions accused the State media of openly vilifying them and pursuing a certain Zanu PF factional agenda.

Kwesé TV was last week barred from going on air, with Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) chief executive Obert Muganyura arguing that the station was not licensed locally.

“BAZ, therefore, wishes to advise the public not to invest in a service that cannot be provided without a licence and warns anyone who may contemplate providing an unlicensed broadcasting service to acquaint themselves with the course of action that the authority is bound to take in terms of the law,” Muganyura said in a statement after Kwesé TV had announced that it was now ready to start broadcasting.

Media activists, civil society and opposition political parties have, over the years, been lobbying for the liberalisation of the airwaves to bring in more players and divergent views.

Moyo goes against Zanu PF, supports Kwesé TV : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...