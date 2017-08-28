Shot, injured suspected poacher remanded on hospital bed

A SUSPECTED wildlife poacher, who was last week shot and injured during a shootout with rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) in the Matusadonha Game Reserve, has been remanded to September 5 on his hospital bed.

The accused, Shingirai Gumi, suffered a broken left leg during the shootout.

He was among four suspected poachers who clashed with ZimParks rangers before his alleged accomplices fled from the scene.

Gumi (33), who was armed with two .303 rifles, was injured on both legs and rendered immobile.

Magistrate Toendepi Zhou denied him bail when he appeared in court facing three poaching counts after it emerged that he had three other related charges.

Tempatation Maromo prosecuted.

