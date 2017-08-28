Twine Phiri defaults maintenance, on the run

PREMIER Soccer League club Caps United’s former president and ex-top-flight chairperson, Twine Phiri, was on Friday last week issued with a warrant of arrest after disappearing from the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where he was answering to charges of defaulting paying maintenance.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The warrant of arrest was issued at 12:45pm by Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba after Phiri’s name was called three times outside the courtroom to no avail.

According to the court papers, the complainant in the matter is Phiri’s former wife, Keresia Phiri, who resides in Chadcombe, Harare.

It is the State’s case that on February 27, 2014 and at Chitungwiza Civil Court, Phiri (49), who resides in Marlborough, Harare, was ordered to pay $2 913 per month as maintenance for his three children with effect from March 31, 2014.

It is also alleged the same court ordered Phiri to buy school uniforms twice a year for the children and to cater for their medical expenses as well as those of his ex-wife when the need arose, but in February this year, Phiri defaulted.

On June 22 this year, Phiri was again ordered to pay $1 942 maintenance fees for his two minor children with effect from the end of the month, but he defaulted again, prompting Keresia to apply for his arrest.

Apparently, when Phiri appeared in court on May 22, 2017 charged with defaulting, he was sentenced to three months in prison, which was wholly suspended on condition that he settled his $5 971 maintenance debt on or before August 1, 2017.

However, when he appeared in court last week, he then disappeared as the State was making efforts to establish if he had any previous convictions.

