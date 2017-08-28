Masoka, Kasukuwere lose farm property

FORTY-THREE head of cattle belonging to Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry secretary Ngoni Masoka are set to go under the hammer today to pay off a debt he owes to the Zimbabwe Farmers’ Development Company (ZFDC).

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Masoka reportedly borrowed an undisclosed amount of money from ZFDC when he was permanent secretary in the Agriculture ministry and failed to repay the loan.

ZFDC was granted a writ of execution by the High Court in case number HC 9058/2016 and the auction will be conducted at Masoka’s Chimombe Farm in Matepatepa, Bindura.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF activist Stanley Kasukuwere’s three tractors and other farming equipment are also expected to be auctioned on Friday over a debt with Windmill (Pvt) Ltd.

Kasukuwere’s attached property includes three tractors, a compressor, two planters, two generators, boom spray, a motorbike and wiring machine.

Several businesspeople, top government and ruling party officials have had their properties attached in the past few months over outstanding debts.

