Muzenda’s widow, Maud, dies

Former Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s widow, Maud, died at a private hospital in Harare yesterday after being unwell for quite sometime, NewsDay has heard.

By Tatenda Chitagu/Everson Mushava

She was 88.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the death, but could not shed light, saying the party would issue a comprehensive statement later.

“We are all shocked as a party and in a state of bewilderment. I cannot say much now, we shall issue a detailed statement later,” he said.

Her son, Tongai, said: “She had not been feeling well and had come to consult doctors. The situation became worse and she passed on.”

A laid-back woman, Maud had not been feeling well for a long time and was moving with the aid of a walker. She also had a standby nurse at her home in Gutu.

Maud was rarely in the limelight, but last year spoke passionately about how she wanted the legacy of her late husband, who died in 2003 at the age of 80, to be preserved.

She told NewsDay then on the sidelines of a memorial golf tournament held at Masvingo Sports Club that the government should erect a Muzenda statue in Masvingo just like it did for the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo in Bulawayo.

“I appreciate all that is being done to keep my late hubby’s legacy alive. It is a good job that everyone is remembering my husband,” Maud said.

“My wish, however, is to have a statue of my husband erected in Masvingo city, just like in Bulawayo, where the late VP Nkomo’s statue is erected.”

Mourners are gathered at Number 43 Lewisham Road, Chisipite, in Harare, and burial arrangements will be advised in due course.

