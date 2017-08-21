Relatives of man who strangled wife, daughter barred from funeral

RELATIVES of a 31-year-old Karoi man, Paul Mateke, who last week allegedly strangled his wife and daughter, were barred from attending the victim’s burial in Chembizi area on Thursday.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Mateke allegedly killed his wife Tambudzayi Kasuwara on August 14 this year, accusing her of infidelity and later strangled her 15-month-old daughter before stabbing himself in a suspected suicide attempt.

He is currently recuperating at Karoi General Hospital under heavy police guard.

Mateke’s elder brother, Justin, yesterday confirmed that they were barred from attending their in-law’s burial.

“Our in laws said they did not want anyone from our family. In fact we had a sister who is a neighbour and they chased her away from the funeral. We do not know their demands as we only parted ways at Karoi mortuary when they collected her body,” Justin said, adding his family had to conduct a separate funeral and burial for their granddaughter in Karoi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the murder accused appeared before Karoi magistrate Takunda Nyamande on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to August 30.

It is the State case that Mateke of Mashayahanya village under Chief Dandawa assaulted his wife accusing her of infidelity before strangling her with a rope.

He later turned to his daughter Patricia Mateka and also strangled her, leading to his arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...