Audio: Mugabe makes date boob

The love that made Robert Mugabe a monster: Independent (UK)

• Posted on April 6, 2008 • by: Adal voice of Eritrean’s

He was a young firebrand locked up in a Rhodesian jail. She was an exile in London, grieving the death of their only son. Here, nearly 40 years on, letters released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how Robert Mugabe’s battle to save his beloved wife from deportation sowed the seeds of his lifelong hatred for the British government

…………………………………………………………………………………………In the early years of Mugabe’s rule, it was his wife who was credited with helping to temper his excesses. She could lighten his mood, said one of his former colleagues, just by entering the room. But the relationship began to falter when they discovered they were unable to have any more children and, as Sally’s health failed, Mugabe began to have affairs.

Sally Mugabe died on 27 January 1992 from kidney failure and four years later Mugabe married his South African mistress, Grace Marufu. Without his first wife there to caution him against his extreme politics, Mugabe began to emerge as a tyrant. But that has not stopped Sally Hayfron from still being remembered affectionately, as the founding mother of the nation of Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...