MDC-T retains attached property

The MDC-T yesterday got a reprieve after Labour Court judge, Justice Lawrence Murasi, ruled in its favour and overturned a decision that had resulted in the attachment of the main opposition party’s movable property.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Following the execution against its assets at Harvest House in Harare over a $109 000 debt owed to a former employee, the party approached the Labour Court seeking a stay of execution, which Justice Murasi granted pending the MDC-T’s appeal.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the development, saying the party was now in the process of ensuring the return of its property by the sheriff.

“This case is the same which was registered in the High Court granting relief to the former employee, but we had challenged the matter and were waiting for the hearing when she got the default judgment,” he said.

“We then approached the Labour Court under section 92E of the Labour Act and the judge ruled in our favour and stayed the execution.

“The matter will properly be heard on appeal on merits.”

On July 28 this year, the Sheriff of the High Court stormed Harvest House and attached property after a former employee, Sally Dura, obtained a default judgment compelling the MDC-T to pay her $108 951.

However, MDC-T deputy chief of staff Collin Gwiyo filed an affidavit accompanying the party’s court application made on August 8 this year, seeking rescission of the default judgment, arguing Dura had fraudulently sought the court order.

