Minister rescinds councillor’s suspension

Rural Development minister Abednigo Ncube has rescinded the suspension of MDC-T councillor in Binga’s Kabuba ward over allegations of abuse of $4 103 meant for the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire).

BY SILAS NKALA

The rescission of councillor Themba Munkombwe’s suspension came after he wrote to Ncube threatening to take him to the High Court to challenge the constitutionality of the suspension.

In a letter on August 7 to Munkombwe, Ncube withdrew the suspension.

“We refer to your letter of suspension dated May 8 and your complaint in your letter dated July 26 and advise that your suspension is, hereby, withdrawn in order to attend to the issues you raised,” Ncube wrote.

“We thank you for raising the issues.”

Ncube had suspended Munkombwe for breach of section 278 of the Constitution and the Local Government Amendment Act for abuse of funds meant for the Campfire project by taking unsanctioned trips to Harare.

But Munkombwe, in a letter dated July 26 through his lawyer, Kholwani Ngwenya, challenged Ncube, saying he was suspended without being afforded the opportunity to respond to allegations levelled against him within seven days as prescribed by the law.

“I have come to the conclusion that your purported letter of suspension is a nullity and of no force and effect, as it does not comply with the provisions of the law,” part of Munkombwe’s letter read.

“Your purported letter of suspension cannot stand.

“I accordingly demand that, within five days of service of this letter, you withdraw your purported letter of suspension, failing which I shall approach the High Court and take legal action against you to have your purported letter of suspension declared null and of no force and effect and further seek costs of suit against you.”

